Read Reviews for Georgia Mertching Is Dead Off-Broadway

The world premiere of of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, a new play by Agnes playwright Catya McMullen, directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Describe the Night), opened at Ensemble Studio Theatre October 10.

Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers star as three (sober) friends traveling together to mourn a figure from their past. On the road, they confront the demons of their shared history and contemplate how to move forward into adulthood.

The cast also features Quincy Dunn-Baker (The Wayside Motor Inn) and JD Taylor (Sundown, Yellow Moon).

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD continues through October 27.

The production features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Almeda Beynon, props by Caitlyn Murphy, and intimacy and fight direction by Alex J. Gould. Fran Acuña-Almiron is the production stage manager, and Ingrid Pierson is assistant stage manager.