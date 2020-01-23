Read Reviews for Grand Horizons on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 23, 2020
 
The new Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, opens at The Hayes January 23.
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theatre celebrates the official opening of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons on Broadway January 23. The play, directed by Leigh Silverman, opens at the Hayes Theater where it is scheduled to play a limited run.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Jess.

Read reviews for the Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons below.

Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

DC Theatre Scene (Jonathan Mandell)

Financial Times (Max McGuinness)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Theatre Guide (Joe Dziemianowicz)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin)

ny1 (Roma Torre)

Theater News Online (Brian Scott Lipton)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Check back for updates.

READ: How Straight Plays Became Broadway’s Biggest Buzz With Leigh Silverman

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production, which began previews December 23, features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
