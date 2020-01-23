Read Reviews for Grand Horizons on Broadway

The new Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, opens at The Hayes January 23.

Second Stage Theatre celebrates the official opening of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons on Broadway January 23. The play, directed by Leigh Silverman, opens at the Hayes Theater where it is scheduled to play a limited run.

In Grand Horizons, Nancy and Bill (played by Tony and Emmy winner and four-time Oscar nominee Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, respectively) have spent 50 years as a married couple. As they settle into their new home in Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly walks out, leaving their sons Brian, played by Michael Urie, and Ben, played by Ben McKenzie, to struggle with the sudden change and crumbling family.

Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Ashley Park as Jess.

Read reviews for the Broadway premiere of Grand Horizons below.

Grand Horizons is a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which presented the world premiere (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Broadway production, which began previews December 23, features sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

