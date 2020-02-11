Read Reviews for Hamlet, Starring Ruth Negga, at St. Ann’s Warehouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Hamlet, Starring Ruth Negga, at St. Ann’s Warehouse
By Dan Meyer
Feb 11, 2020
 
Yaël Farber directs the Gate Theatre Dublin production.
Ruth Negga in <i>Hamlet</i>
Ruth Negga in Hamlet Ros Kavanagh

Reviews are in for the Gate Theatre staging of Hamlet at St. Ann’s Warehouse, starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. Following her turn in the Dublin world premiere of the staging, the Loving star returns to the title role in William Shakespeare’s drama of politics, vengeance, madness, and murder.

An ensemble of Irish actors joins Negga in the production: Fiona Bell, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Peter Gaynor, Steve Hartland, Mark Huberman, Will Irvine, Gerard Kelly, Barry McKiernan, Shane O’Reilly, Owen Roe, and Gerard Walsh. Yaël Farber directs.

Read the reviews below.

AM NY (Matt Windman)

Entertainment Weekly (Allison Adato)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and David Finkle)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Observer (David Cote)

Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The creative team features Tony-winning set and costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer John Torres, composer and sound designer Tom Lane, movement director Muirne Bloomer, voice director Andrea Ainsworth, and associate director Marc Atkinson Borrull.

Hamlet continues its extended run through March 8.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!