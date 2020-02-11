Read Reviews for Hamlet, Starring Ruth Negga, at St. Ann’s Warehouse

Yaël Farber directs the Gate Theatre Dublin production.

Reviews are in for the Gate Theatre staging of Hamlet at St. Ann’s Warehouse, starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. Following her turn in the Dublin world premiere of the staging, the Loving star returns to the title role in William Shakespeare’s drama of politics, vengeance, madness, and murder.

An ensemble of Irish actors joins Negga in the production: Fiona Bell, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Peter Gaynor, Steve Hartland, Mark Huberman, Will Irvine, Gerard Kelly, Barry McKiernan, Shane O’Reilly, Owen Roe, and Gerard Walsh. Yaël Farber directs.

The creative team features Tony-winning set and costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer John Torres, composer and sound designer Tom Lane, movement director Muirne Bloomer, voice director Andrea Ainsworth, and associate director Marc Atkinson Borrull.

Hamlet continues its extended run through March 8.