Read Reviews for Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Starring Craig Bierko and Len Cariou

By Playbill Staff
Dec 05, 2019
 
The George Eastman play opened Off-Broadway December 4.
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova

George Eastman's Harry Townsend's Last Stand officially opened at New York City Center Stage II December 4, following performances that began November 18. The Off-Broadway production, directed by Karen Carpenter, stars Tony winner Len Cariou and Tony nominee Craig Bierko.

In the new comedy, a prodigal son returns home to see his elderly father, and the visit only highlights the complex intricacies of their relationship.

See what critics thought of the new play in the reviews below.

D.C. Metro Theater Arts (Deb Miller)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

Theater Pizzazz (Sandi Durell)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand features sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. The play is produced by Dennis Grimaldi.

Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
