Read Reviews for Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Starring Craig Bierko and Len Cariou

The George Eastman play opened Off-Broadway December 4.

George Eastman's Harry Townsend's Last Stand officially opened at New York City Center Stage II December 4, following performances that began November 18. The Off-Broadway production, directed by Karen Carpenter, stars Tony winner Len Cariou and Tony nominee Craig Bierko.

In the new comedy, a prodigal son returns home to see his elderly father, and the visit only highlights the complex intricacies of their relationship.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand features sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. The play is produced by Dennis Grimaldi.

