Read Reviews for HBO's The Outsider, Starring Cynthia Erivo and Other Broadway Names

What did critics think of the Stephen King-based sci-fi thriller?

Stephen King’s novel The Outsider gets the TV treatment in the new HBO limited series of the same name. The show, which has been compared to a sci-fi take on True Detective, premieres January 12, airing the first two installments of the 10-episode series.

Detective Ralph Henderson, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is working to solve the murder of a young boy while grappling with the recent loss of his own son. While that piece may sound familiar, things take a turn when his prime suspect, Terry Maitland, played by Jason Bateman, appears in a video of the crime but has no motive, no history of violence or cruelty toward children and an indisputable alibi. Which is where private investigator Holly Gibney, played by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, enters (in Episode 3).

The cast also includes theatre names such as Casa Valentina Tony nominee Mare Winningham (who returns to Broadway in the upcoming Girl From the North Country), Tony nominee Yul Vazquez (The Motherf*cker With the Hat), Jeremy Bobb (Is He Dead?, Translations), Derek Cecil (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Bill Camp (The Crucible, Death of a Salesman, Coram Boy), Tony nominee Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Michael Esper (A Bright Room Called Day), and more.

Read reviews for the new series, adapted for the screen by Richard Price, below:

