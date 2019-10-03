Read Reviews for Ian McKellen On Stage in the West End

By Olivia Clement
Oct 03, 2019
 
See what London critics think of the solo show from the renowned actor and activist.
Ian McKellen Joseph Marzullo/WENN

International stage and screen star Sir Ian McKellen is back onstage in the West End with his one-man theatrical event, Ian McKellen On Stage, now playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Having previously toured the show throughout the U.K., Ian McKellen On Stage is scheduled to play the West End through January 5, 2020, with all profits going to theatre charities.

Read reviews for the show, which began at the Harold Pinter September 20, below.

The Arts Desk (Heather Neil)

Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

Express (Stefan Kyriaziz)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Whats On Stage (Alex Wood)

McKellen is also the subject of the new documentary film McKellen: Playing The Part, which premiered last year.

Photos: Look Back at Waiting For Godot/No Man's Land in Celebration of Ian McKellen

Photos: Look Back at Waiting For Godot/No Man’s Land in Celebration of Ian McKellen

Patrick Stewart in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Shuler Hensley and Billy Crudup in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Shuler Hensley, Patrick Stewart, Billy Crudup, and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
