Read Reviews for Ian McKellen On Stage in the West End

See what London critics think of the solo show from the renowned actor and activist.

International stage and screen star Sir Ian McKellen is back onstage in the West End with his one-man theatrical event, Ian McKellen On Stage, now playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Having previously toured the show throughout the U.K., Ian McKellen On Stage is scheduled to play the West End through January 5, 2020, with all profits going to theatre charities.

Read reviews for the show, which began at the Harold Pinter September 20, below.

McKellen is also the subject of the new documentary film McKellen: Playing The Part, which premiered last year.

