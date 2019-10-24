Read Reviews for Is This A Room Off-Broadway

The Tina Satter-helmed play stars Emily Davis as a whistleblower named Reality Winner.

Reviews are in for the psychological thriller Is This A Room, which opened October 21 at Vineyard Theatre. The play, directed by Tina Satter, uses transcripts from the FBI interrogation and subsequent arrest of Reality Winner.

Winner is a former Air Force linguist who received a record-breaking jail sentence after exposing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The play, which originated at The Kitchen earlier this year, stars Emily Davis as the whistleblower alongside Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.

See what critics had to say about the Off-Broadway production below.

The creative team of Is This A Room includes scenic designer Parker Lutz, costume designer Enver Chakartash, and lighting designer Thomas Dunn. Sanae Yamada provides an original score and sound design with puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.

