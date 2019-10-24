Read Reviews for Is This A Room Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Is This A Room Off-Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Oct 24, 2019
 
The Tina Satter-helmed play stars Emily Davis as a whistleblower named Reality Winner.
Is This A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Production Photos_2019_TL Thompson, Peter Simpson, Emily Davis_HR.JPG
TL Thompson, Peter Simpson, and Emily Davis Carol Rosegg

Reviews are in for the psychological thriller Is This A Room, which opened October 21 at Vineyard Theatre. The play, directed by Tina Satter, uses transcripts from the FBI interrogation and subsequent arrest of Reality Winner.

Winner is a former Air Force linguist who received a record-breaking jail sentence after exposing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The play, which originated at The Kitchen earlier this year, stars Emily Davis as the whistleblower alongside Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson as Agent Taylor.

See what critics had to say about the Off-Broadway production below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

DC Metro Arts (Deb Miller)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

New York Theatre Guide (Elizabeth Foster)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update as reviews come in.

The creative team of Is This A Room includes scenic designer Parker Lutz, costume designer Enver Chakartash, and lighting designer Thomas Dunn. Sanae Yamada provides an original score and sound design with puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.

Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room Off- Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Is This A Room Off- Broadway

16 PHOTOS
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Cast of This Is A Room Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Becca Blackwell Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Emily Davis Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
TL Thompson Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Becca Blackwell, Pete Simpson, Tina Satter, Emily Davis, and TL Thompson Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Company of This Is A Room Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
J. Smith-Cameron and Holly Hunter Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter and Douglas Aibel Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
This Is A Room_Vineyard Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Tina Satter and Emily Davis Bruce Glikas/Vineyard Theatre
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!