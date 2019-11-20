Read Reviews for Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Matthew Warchus directs the new version of the holiday classic from the Harry Potter playwright.

The limited run of A Christmas Carol by Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne officially opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre November 20. Directed by Matthew Warchus, and featuring 12 Christmas carols, the new version of Charles Dickens’ well-known classic stars Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Scott is joined by two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off, Pippin) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer) as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit, and Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill, A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit.

READ: Star Campbell Scott Makes Scrooge Fresh for Broadway’s New A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol is playing a limited engagement through January 5, 2020. Read reviews for the Broadway production below.

Rounding out the company of A Christmas Carol are Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather (The Band’s Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is the standby for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

The production features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman), music and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day), music direction by Michael Gacetta (King Kong), lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda The Musical), sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country), movement by Lizzi Gee (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead), and associate direction by Thomas Caruso (Groundhog Day) and Jamie Manton (A Christmas Carol).

A Christmas Carol is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, CHK Productions/ Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath.

