Read Reviews for Keith Hamilton Cobb’s American Moor Off-Broadway

The Red Bull Theater production opened September 8 at the Cherry Lane.

Red Bull Theater celebrated the Off-Broadway opening of Keith Hamilton Cobb's American Moor at the Cherry Lane Theatre September 8. The monologue play, which began previews August 27, is a journey through Shakespeare and race, as an African-American actor auditioning for the role of Othello must respond to the dictates of a younger, white director.

Read reviews for American Moor, directed by Kim Weild, below.

American Moor is produced in collaboration with Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M. Zollo, Elizabeth I. McCann, and Tom Shea.

The creative team is rounded out by costume designer Dede Ayite, set designer Wilson Chin, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, and sound designer Christian Frederickson.

Prior to its Off-Broadway run, American Moor was seen at ArtsEmerson, The Anacostia Playhouse, Boston Center for the Arts, and The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London. The show is a recipient of an AUDELCO Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Awards for Best Visiting Production Small Theatre, Best Visiting Performer Small Theatre, and an Elliot Norton Award (Boston Theater Critics Association) for Outstanding Solo Performance.