Read Reviews for Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls on Broadway

The Tony and Emmy winner is playing a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre to celebrate her new solo album.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth returned to Broadway November 8 for an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

The limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre continues through November 17. For the Girls is the Wicked star's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

The production, which features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

Read what critics thought of Chenoweth’s latest Broadway outing below:

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Theatre Guide (Elizabeth Foster)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theatre Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The limited run also features musical staging by Tyler Hanes, lighting design by Matt Berman, and sound design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. Vocalists include Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album, now available on Concord Records, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth said in an earlier statement, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

Special guests throughout the run include a bevy of fellow former Glindas and more. Remaining guests include Ginna Claire Mason and Cece Winans (November 15), Jennifer Laura Thompson, Tony winner Laura Benanti, and Tatum Hopkins (November 16 at 2 PM), Laura Woyasz and Chely Wright (November 16 at 8 PM), and Amanda Jane Cooper, Jessica Vosk, Shoshana Bean, Mario Cantone, and composer Stephen Schwartz (November 17).

A digital lottery, with a limited number of $45 tickets available for each show, is available by clicking here.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe