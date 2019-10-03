Read Reviews for London Revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Starring Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner

The Verdict   Read Reviews for London Revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Starring Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 03, 2019
The London revival of late playwright Peter Nichols’ dark comedy opened October 2 at Trafalgar Studios.
Day in the death of joe egg_Key Art Crop_HR.jpg

The latest London revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, the dark comedy by late playwright Peter Nichols that premiered in 1967, opened October 2 at Trafalgar Studios.

Toby Stephens (Oslo, Lost in Space) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, The Father), who previously co-starred in the BBC-TV drama Perfect Strangers, are reunited on the Simon Evans-directed production that began previews September 21.

The cast also features Olivier Award winner Patricia Hodge (Miranda, Pippin), Storme Toolis (New Tricks), Athena Stevens (Scrounger, Redefining Juliet), Harry Attwell (Maleficent, Testament of Youth), and Rebecca Hands-Wicks (Monkey Bars, Portia’s Julius Caesar).

Performances are scheduled to run through November 30.

Read reviews below. Check back for updates.

The Arts Desk (Aleks Sierz)

British Theatre (Julian Eaves)

The Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Hollywood Reporter (Demetrios Matheou)

Metro (John Nathan)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Telegraph (Claire Allfree)

The Times (Dominic Maxwell)

A Day in the Death of Joe Egg is designed by Olivier Award winner Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design and composition by Ed Lewis.

