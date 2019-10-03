Read Reviews for London Revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Starring Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner

The latest London revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, the dark comedy by late playwright Peter Nichols that premiered in 1967, opened October 2 at Trafalgar Studios.
Toby Stephens (Oslo, Lost in Space) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, The Father), who previously co-starred in the BBC-TV drama Perfect Strangers, are reunited on the Simon Evans-directed production that began previews September 21.
The cast also features Olivier Award winner Patricia Hodge (Miranda, Pippin), Storme Toolis (New Tricks), Athena Stevens (Scrounger, Redefining Juliet), Harry Attwell (Maleficent, Testament of Youth), and Rebecca Hands-Wicks (Monkey Bars, Portia’s Julius Caesar).
Performances are scheduled to run through November 30.
A Day in the Death of Joe Egg is designed by Olivier Award winner Peter McKintosh, with lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design and composition by Ed Lewis.
