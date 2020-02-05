Read Reviews for London's Endgame, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe

The stars perform the Samuel Beckett play at The Old Vic.

Reviews are in for The Old Vic’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, starring Tony winner Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe. The production opened February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 28.

Directed by Richard Jones, Endgame follows the battle of wits between a blind tyrant named Hamm, played by Cumming (Cabaret, Off-Broadway's "Daddy"), and his servant Clov, played by Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Lifespan of a Fact).

The play is a double-bill along with Beckett’s short work Rough for Theatre II, which follows two men as they discuss the fate of another man in the room, who never speaks. Joining the two in the theatrical short is Jackson Milner.

Read reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Mark Lawson)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

Metro (Claire Allfree)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Variety (David Benedict)

Rounding out the company are Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson, with Suzy King, David Tarkenter, and Milner as understudies.

The production also features sets and costumes by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound design by Fergus O’Hare, movement by Sarah Fahie, and casting by Jessica Ronane. The sound consultant is David Sawer, and the assistant director is Danielle Baker-Charles.