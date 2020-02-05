Read Reviews for London's Endgame, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for London's Endgame, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe
By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Endgame/ Rough For Theatre II
 
The stars perform the Samuel Beckett play at The Old Vic.
Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in <i>Endgame</i> at The Old Vic.
Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in Endgame at The Old Vic. c/o Old Vic

Reviews are in for The Old Vic’s production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, starring Tony winner Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe. The production opened February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 28.

Directed by Richard Jones, Endgame follows the battle of wits between a blind tyrant named Hamm, played by Cumming (Cabaret, Off-Broadway's "Daddy"), and his servant Clov, played by Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Lifespan of a Fact).

The play is a double-bill along with Beckett’s short work Rough for Theatre II, which follows two men as they discuss the fate of another man in the room, who never speaks. Joining the two in the theatrical short is Jackson Milner.

Read reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Mark Lawson)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

Metro (Claire Allfree)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Variety (David Benedict)

Rounding out the company are Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson, with Suzy King, David Tarkenter, and Milner as understudies.

The production also features sets and costumes by Stuart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound design by Fergus O’Hare, movement by Sarah Fahie, and casting by Jessica Ronane. The sound consultant is David Sawer, and the assistant director is Danielle Baker-Charles.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!