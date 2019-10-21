Read Reviews for London's Lungs, Starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy

By Emily Selleck
Oct 21, 2019
Duncan Macmillan’s play about modern love and climate crisis marks a reunion for the stars of The Crown.
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan

Duncan Macmillan’s doomsday play Lungs officially opened at the Old Vic in London October 19.

The play, which grapples with climate crises and modern love, stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith—both the recent stars of Netflix's The Crown.

Read what the critics thought of the play below:

Exeunt Magazine (Rosemary Waugh)

Go London (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

The Hollywood Reporter (Demetrios Matheou)

Metro (John Nathan)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Time Out (Andrzej Lukowski)

The production, directed by Matthew Warchus, features sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Simon Baker.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

Matthew Warchus in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Duncan Macmillan in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
