Read Reviews for London's Lungs, Starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy

Duncan Macmillan’s play about modern love and climate crisis marks a reunion for the stars of The Crown.

Duncan Macmillan’s doomsday play Lungs officially opened at the Old Vic in London October 19.

The play, which grapples with climate crises and modern love, stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith—both the recent stars of Netflix's The Crown.

Read what the critics thought of the play below:

The production, directed by Matthew Warchus, features sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Simon Baker.

