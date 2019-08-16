Read Reviews for Make Believe Off-Broadway

Bess Wohl’s new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, is now playing at Second Stage.

Second Stage Theater celebrated the Off-Broadway opening of Bess Wohl's Make Believe, directed by Michael Greif, August 15. In the new play from the Small Mouth Sounds and Continuity playwright, four kids are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

The New York premiere of Make Believe began performances in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater July 30. The company of child and adult actors is made up of Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Casey Hilton, and Samantha Mathis.

Read reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/ Vulture (Sara Holdren)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

Time Out New York (Helen Shaw)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Wohl returns to 2ST following the Second Stage Uptown production of American Hero. Her other plays include Continuity, seen earlier this year at Manhattan Theatre Club, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and Small Mouth Sounds, as well as the musical Pretty Filthy, which she co-wrote with composer-lyricist Michael Friedman and The Civilians. Make Believe debuted at Hartford Stage in 2018.

