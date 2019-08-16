Read Reviews for Make Believe Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Make Believe Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Aug 16, 2019
 
Bess Wohl’s new play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, is now playing at Second Stage.
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Casey Hilton in Make Believe Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater celebrated the Off-Broadway opening of Bess Wohl's Make Believe, directed by Michael Greif, August 15. In the new play from the Small Mouth Sounds and Continuity playwright, four kids are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

The New York premiere of Make Believe began performances in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater July 30. The company of child and adult actors is made up of Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Casey Hilton, and Samantha Mathis.

Read reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/ Vulture (Sara Holdren)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

Time Out New York (Helen Shaw)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Wohl returns to 2ST following the Second Stage Uptown production of American Hero. Her other plays include Continuity, seen earlier this year at Manhattan Theatre Club, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and Small Mouth Sounds, as well as the musical Pretty Filthy, which she co-wrote with composer-lyricist Michael Friedman and The Civilians. Make Believe debuted at Hartford Stage in 2018.

Production Photos: Make Believe Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Make Believe Off-Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Maren Heary and Ryan Foust Joan Marcus
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Samantha Mathis and Susannah Flood in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, and Samantha Mathis in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Casey Hilton in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Samantha Mathis, and Brad Heberlee in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Make Believe_Second Stage_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Harrison Fox in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!