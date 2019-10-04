Read Reviews for ’Master Harold’… and the Boys at the National Theatre

Lucian Msamati stars in the London return of Athol Fugard’s apartheid-set drama that opened October 2.

The National Theatre revival of “Master Harold”… and the Boys, playwright Athol Fugard’s semi-autobiographical work set in apartheid-era South Africa, opened October 2. Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, The Mountaintop) directs the production that runs through November 30.

The cast features Lucian Msamati (Amadeus, Kiri) as Sam, Hammed Animashaun (Barber Shop Chronicles, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Willie, and Anson Boon (Blackbird, The Alienist) as Hally.

Read reviews below:

“Master Harold”… and the Boys has set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Paule Constable, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, and sound design by Giles Thomas.

