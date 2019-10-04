Read Reviews for ’Master Harold’… and the Boys at the National Theatre

By Adam Hetrick
Oct 04, 2019
Lucian Msamati stars in the London return of Athol Fugard’s apartheid-set drama that opened October 2.
Lucian Msamati, Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray

The National Theatre revival of “Master Harold”… and the Boys, playwright Athol Fugard’s semi-autobiographical work set in apartheid-era South Africa, opened October 2. Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, The Mountaintop) directs the production that runs through November 30.

The cast features Lucian Msamati (Amadeus, Kiri) as Sam, Hammed Animashaun (Barber Shop Chronicles, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Willie, and Anson Boon (Blackbird, The Alienist) as Hally.

Read reviews below:

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Standard (Nick Curtis)

“Master Harold”… and the Boys has set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Paule Constable, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, and sound design by Giles Thomas.

Production Photos: “Master Harold”… and the Boys at the National Theatre

Production Photos: “Master Harold”… and the Boys at the National Theatre

7 PHOTOS
Lucian Msamati, Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Hammed Animashaun in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Hammed Animashaun and Lucian Msamati in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Lucian Msamati in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Hammed Animashaun and Lucian Msamati in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Anson Boon in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
Lucian Msamati, Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon in "Master Harold"… and the Boys Helen Murray
