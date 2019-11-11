Read Reviews for Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Philip Glass' Akhnaten

Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role in the Phelim McDermott production.

The Metropolitan Opera debuted its company premiere production of Philip Glass' Akhnaten November 8. The staging, from director Phelim McDermott, will continue through December 7.

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the pharaoh who ushered monotheism into ancient Egypt, leading a cast that also includes J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as Nefertiti.

Read what critics thought below.

The company also includes Dísella Lárusdóttir as Queen Tye, Aaron Blake as High Priest of Amon, Will Liverman as Horemhab, Richard Bernstein as Aye, and Zachary James as Amenhotep III. Karen Kamensek conducts.

The production features sets and projections by Tom Pye, costumes by Kevin Pollard, lighting by Bruno Poet, and choreography by Sean Candini.