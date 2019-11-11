Read Reviews for Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Philip Glass' Akhnaten

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Philip Glass' Akhnaten
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 11, 2019
 
J&#39;Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Dísella Lárusdóttir in <i>Akhnaten</i>
J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Dísella Lárusdóttir in Akhnaten
Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role in the Phelim McDermott production.

The Metropolitan Opera debuted its company premiere production of Philip Glass' Akhnaten November 8. The staging, from director Phelim McDermott, will continue through December 7.

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the pharaoh who ushered monotheism into ancient Egypt, leading a cast that also includes J'Nai Bridges in her Met debut as Nefertiti.

Read what critics thought below.

New York Classical Review (George Grellla)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Justin Davidson)

The New York Times (Anthony Tommasini)

OperaWire (David Salazar)

Parterre Box (Callum John Blackmore)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The company also includes Dísella Lárusdóttir as Queen Tye, Aaron Blake as High Priest of Amon, Will Liverman as Horemhab, Richard Bernstein as Aye, and Zachary James as Amenhotep III. Karen Kamensek conducts.

READ: Glass, McDermott, and More on Met Company Premiere of Akhnaten

The production features sets and projections by Tom Pye, costumes by Kevin Pollard, lighting by Bruno Poet, and choreography by Sean Candini.

