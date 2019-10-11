Read Reviews for Mischief Theatre’s Grown Ups in London

By Adam Hetrick
Oct 11, 2019
The latest play from the U.K. troupe behind The Play That Goes Wrong opened October 11 at the Vaudeville Theatre.
Grown Ups, the latest play to premiere as part of Mischief Theatre’s year-long West End residency, officially opened October 10 at the Vaudeville Theatre. The new comedy from The Play That Goes Wrong creators features the company's original members.

The cast includes Bryony Corrigan, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Paul Brown, Krystal Dockery, George Haynes, and Holly Sumpton.

The company is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.

