Read Reviews for Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London

See what critics think of the new comedy from Penn & Teller and the Olivier Award–winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong.

The world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong, the new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, opened in the West End January 8. Directed by Adam Meggido at London's Vaudeville Theatre, performances began December 14.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target.

Read reviews for the production below.

Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Brian Logan)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

The Times (Dominic Maxwell)

What's On Stage (Alex Wood)

