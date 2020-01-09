Read Reviews for Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London

Read Reviews for Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong in London
By Olivia Clement
Jan 09, 2020
See what critics think of the new comedy from Penn & Teller and the Olivier Award–winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong.
Magic Goes Wrong_London_Production Photos_2019_Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan_HR.jpg
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day

The world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong, the new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, opened in the West End January 8. Directed by Adam Meggido at London's Vaudeville Theatre, performances began December 14.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target.

Read reviews for the production below.

8 PHOTOS
Dave Hearn in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Dave Hearn in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Henry Shields in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Shields in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
