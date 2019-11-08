Read Reviews for Musical Cyrano Starring Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones

See what critics think of the Erica Schmidt adaptation from The New Group, now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The New Group's production of Cyrano, a new musical adaptation written and directed by Erica Schmidt, opened November 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, the new production stars Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the title role and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne.

Cyrano, which began previews October 11, features music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the band The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

The cast is rounded out by Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Grace McLean as Chaperone Marie, and Scott Stangland as Montgomery. Rounding out the company are Erika Olson as ensemble/swing and Josh Franklin as swing.

Read reviews for Cyrano, which continues Off-Broadway through December 22, below.

Cyrano features scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig, and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, orchestrations by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Ted Arthur, and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Casting for Cyrano is by Patrick Goodwin/Telsey + Company, and the production stage manager is Linda Marvel.

