Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Greater Clements

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Greater Clements
By Ruthie Fierberg
Dec 10, 2019
Buy Tickets to Greater Clements
 
The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Tony winner Judith Ivey, opened December 9.

Samuel D. Hunter’s new play Greater Clements officially opened December 9 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse.

Directed by Davis McCallum, the drama stars two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey as Maggie, one of her Idaho hometown’s last independent business owners. When a newcomer arrives, her family’s long-buried past is excavated and Maggie is forced to confront her way of life.

Ivey is joined by Edmund Donovan (The Snow Geese), Andrew Garman (Admissions), Nina Hellman (10 Out of 12), Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention), and Haley Sakamoto (Comfort Women).

Find out what critics thought below:

Cititour (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Magazine/Vuture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld and Michael Sommers)

Theater News Online (Joe Dziemianowicz)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (A.D. Amorosi)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The play is set to run through January 19, 2020. The production features features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On This Island), costume design by Kaye Voyce (True West), lighting design by Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand), and sound design and original music by Fitz Patton (Choir Boy).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!