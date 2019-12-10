Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Greater Clements

Samuel D. Hunter’s new play Greater Clements officially opened December 9 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse.

Directed by Davis McCallum, the drama stars two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey as Maggie, one of her Idaho hometown’s last independent business owners. When a newcomer arrives, her family’s long-buried past is excavated and Maggie is forced to confront her way of life.

Ivey is joined by Edmund Donovan (The Snow Geese), Andrew Garman (Admissions), Nina Hellman (10 Out of 12), Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention), and Haley Sakamoto (Comfort Women).

The play is set to run through January 19, 2020. The production features features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On This Island), costume design by Kaye Voyce (True West), lighting design by Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand), and sound design and original music by Fitz Patton (Choir Boy).