Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez

The MCC production of Theresa Rebeck’s restaurant play opened October 28.

Critics have filed their reviews for Theresa Rebeck’s new play Seared, which opened at MCC October 28, starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the comedy follows hot-headed chef Harry, who scores big with a food magazine mention featuring his signature scallops. His business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach, but Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses.

Esparza plays Harry opposite David Mason (Trick or Treat) as Mike, Krystra Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) as a shrewd restaurant consultant, and W. Tré Davis (Valor) as a waiter with dreams of his own.

Seared is presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen for the production.

The play features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, and Karyn Casl. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

Seared was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse (Bill English, artistic director, Susi Damilano, producing director).

