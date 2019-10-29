Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez

Read Reviews for Off-Broadway's Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez
By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2019
 
The MCC production of Theresa Rebeck’s restaurant play opened October 28.
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus

Critics have filed their reviews for Theresa Rebeck’s new play Seared, which opened at MCC October 28, starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the comedy follows hot-headed chef Harry, who scores big with a food magazine mention featuring his signature scallops. His business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach, but Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses.

Esparza plays Harry opposite David Mason (Trick or Treat) as Mike, Krystra Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) as a shrewd restaurant consultant, and W. Tré Davis (Valor) as a waiter with dreams of his own.

Read the reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Michael Sommers)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

Theatre News Online (Joe Dziemianowicz)

TimeOut New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update reviews as they come in.

Seared is presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen for the production.

The play features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, and Karyn Casl. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

Seared was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse (Bill English, artistic director, Susi Damilano, producing director).

