Read Reviews for Richard Nelson’s The Michaels Off-Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Oct 29, 2019
 
The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, opened at The Public Theater October 27.
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels Joan Marcus

The Public Theater celebrated the official opening of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, October 27.

In The Michaels, which is part of Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama, audiences are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Around the table, dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America, and how the world sees the country.

Richard Nelson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Nelson directs a cast made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

Read reviews for the world premiere at the Public below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Theatre Guide (David Walters)

New York Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

TImeOut New York (Diane Snyder)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama is a collection of plays that includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels (also seen at The Public).

The Michaels features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

The Michaels began performances Off-Broadway October 19 and is scheduled through November 24.

in <i>The Michaels</i>
Rita Wolf, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels Joan Marcus
in <i>The Michaels</i>
Charlotte Bydwell, with Maryann Plunkett, Brenda Wehle, and Jay O. Sanders in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Matilda Sakamoto, Charlotte Bydwell, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels
Matilda Sakamoto, Charlotte Bydwell, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Matilda Sakamoto, with Jay O. Sanders, Rita Wolf, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels
Matilda Sakamoto, with Jay O. Sanders, Rita Wolf, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
in <i>The Michaels</i>
Haviland Morris, Brenda Wehle, Maryann Plunkett, and Jay O. Sanders in The Michaels Joan Marcus
in <i>The Michaels</i>
Matilda Sakamoto and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Maryann Plunkett in The Michaels
Maryann Plunkett in The Michaels Joan Marcus
in <i>The Michaels</i>
Charlotte Bydwell and Rita Wolf in The Michaels Joan Marcus
