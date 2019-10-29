Read Reviews for Richard Nelson’s The Michaels Off-Broadway

The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, opened at The Public Theater October 27.

The Public Theater celebrated the official opening of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, October 27.

In The Michaels, which is part of Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama, audiences are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Around the table, dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America, and how the world sees the country.

Nelson directs a cast made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

Read reviews for the world premiere at the Public below.

Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama is a collection of plays that includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels (also seen at The Public).

The Michaels features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

The Michaels began performances Off-Broadway October 19 and is scheduled through November 24.

