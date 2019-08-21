Read Reviews for Robert Icke’s The Doctor in London

The adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi plays the Almeida Theatre.

Robert Icke's The Doctor, a contemporary re-imagining of Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi at the Almeida Theatre, recently opened in London. Directed by Icke, the production stars Juliet Stevenson as a secular Jewish doctor running a prestigious institution that becomes embroiled in a media scandal.

Rounding out the cast of The Doctor, which began performances August 10, are Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Nathalie Armin, Paul Higgins, Mariah Louca, Pamela Nomvete, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Kirsty Rider, Naomi Wirthner, and Ria Zmitrowicz.

Read reviews for the London production below.

Performances of The Doctor continue through September 28. Visit Almeida.co.uk.