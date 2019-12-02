Read Reviews for Royal Shakespeare Theatre's The Boy in the Dress

The musical adaptation of David Walliams’ 2008 children’s book features songs by pop star Robbie Williams.

The Royal Shakespeare Theatre's musical adaptation of The Boy in the Dress, which opened November 27, gives David Walliams’s beloved 2008 children’s book a theatrical makeover.

The Gregory Doran-helmed production features a book by Mark Ravenhill and songs by Guy Chambers and pop star Robbie Williams.

At 12 years old, Dennis is his school football team’s star striker, but when his mom leaves home, his only reminder of her is a photo in which she's wearing a beautiful yellow dress. What is a pre-teen boy to do if he likes both football and dresses? And what will Mr Hawtrey the headteacher do when he discovers that his strict uniform code has been broken by a boy in a dress?

Read the reviews below.

Thirteen young actors share the show's four leading roles: Oliver Crouch, Jackson Laing, Tom Lomas, and Toby Mocrei star as Dennis; Ethan Dattani, Shivain Kara-Patel, Kassian Shae Ahktar, and Arjun Singh Khakh share the role of Darvesh; Asha Banks, Tabitha Knowles, and Miriam Nyarko play Lisa James, and Alfie Jukes and Zachary Loonie alternate the role of John.

The production, which had its world premiere at the Stratford-upon-Avon theatre, will play through March 8, 2020.

