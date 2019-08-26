Read Reviews for Signature Theatre’s Assassins, Directed by Eric Schaeffer

The Virginia theatre company launches its 30th season with its 30th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical.

Signature Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, which began previews August 11 in Signature Theatre’s intimate MAX Theatre, recently opened at the Arlington, Virginia, venue.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs a cast led by a group of Signature Theatre veterans: Christopher Bloch (Grand Hotel) as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm (Crazy for You) as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey (The Flick) as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski (Billy Elliot) as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig (Titanic) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen (Passion) as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera (A Little Night Music) as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond (Blackbeard) as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith (Grand Hotel) as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli (Heisenberg) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

Read reviews from the production below:

DC Metro Theater Arts (Amy Kotkin)



MD Theatre Guide (Mary Ann Johnson)

Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The ensemble is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Christopher Michael Richardson, Maria Rizzo, and Jack St. Pierre. Swings include Declan Fennell, Harrison Smith, Kylie Clare Smith, and Dylan Toms.

Performances continue through September 29.

The production also features musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Taryn Friend, and the production assistant is Joey Blakely.

