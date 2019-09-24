Read Reviews for Sunday at Atlantic Theater

The new play from Harry Potter playwright Jack Thorne takes place over the course of an evening during a book group in New York City.

Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the world-premiere opening of Sunday, a new play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, September 23. In the new play, directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green), friends gather in a New York apartment for an evening of book group.

Sunday, which began September 4 and continues through October 13, features a company made up of Juliana Canfield, Ruby Frankel, Maurice Jones, Zane Pais, Sadie Scott, and Christian Strange.

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production below.

The Guardian (Alexis Soloski)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Sara Holdren)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Time Out New York (Helen Shaw)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

READ: Lee Sunday Evans Likes to Get Physical With Her Theatre

Sunday features scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey + Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.