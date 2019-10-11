Read Reviews for Terra Firma Off-Broadway

The new play by Barbara Hammond, directed by Shana Cooper, is the first show from the new NYC-based company The COOP.

The COOP celebrated the official opening of its inaugural production: the world premiere of Terra Firma by Barbara Hammond, directed by Shana Cooper at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. A commission from London's Royal Court, the play is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, where a tiny kingdom—afloat on a ravaged vessel—wrestles with the problems of running a nation.

Terra Firma, which began performances September 27, features a company made up of John Keating as Jones, Daniel José Molina as Teddy, Andrus Nichols (artistic director of The COOP) as The Queen, Tom O’Keefe as The Hostage, Gerardo Rodriguez as Roy, and T. Ryder Smith as The Diplomat. Mark Bedard is the understudy.

Time Out New York (Naveen Kumar)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Terra Firma is playing in The Rose Nagelberg Theatre at the Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue). The world premiere is a co-production with Baruch, with a design team that includes set designer Andrew Boyce, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting designer Eric Southern, and sound designer Jane Shaw.

Hammond's other plays include We Are Pussy Riot Or Everything Is P.R.; Visible From Four States; and The Eva Trilogy: Eden, Enter the Roar.

