Off-Broadway News   Read Reviews for Terra Firma Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 11, 2019
 
The new play by Barbara Hammond, directed by Shana Cooper, is the first show from the new NYC-based company The COOP.
in <i>Terra Firma</i>
John Keating and Tom O'Keefe in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography

The COOP celebrated the official opening of its inaugural production: the world premiere of Terra Firma by Barbara Hammond, directed by Shana Cooper at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. A commission from London's Royal Court, the play is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, where a tiny kingdom—afloat on a ravaged vessel—wrestles with the problems of running a nation.

Terra Firma, which began performances September 27, features a company made up of John Keating as Jones, Daniel José Molina as Teddy, Andrus Nichols (artistic director of The COOP) as The Queen, Tom O’Keefe as The Hostage, Gerardo Rodriguez as Roy, and T. Ryder Smith as The Diplomat. Mark Bedard is the understudy.

Read reviews for the production below.

Time Out New York (Naveen Kumar)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

READ: New Theatre Company The COOP to Launch With World Premiere of Barbara Hammond’s Terra Firma

Terra Firma is playing in The Rose Nagelberg Theatre at the Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue). The world premiere is a co-production with Baruch, with a design team that includes set designer Andrew Boyce, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting designer Eric Southern, and sound designer Jane Shaw.

Hammond's other plays include We Are Pussy Riot Or Everything Is P.R.; Visible From Four States; and The Eva Trilogy: Eden, Enter the Roar.

Production Photos: The COOP’sTerra Firma Off-Broadway

5 PHOTOS
in <i>Terra Firma</i>
Andrus Nichols in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography
in <i>Terra Firma</i>
John Keating and T. Ryder Smith in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography
Gerardo Rodriguez in <i>Terra Firma</i>
Gerardo Rodriguez in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography
in <i>Terra Firma</i>
John Keating and Tom O'Keefe in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography
T. Ryder Smith, John Keating, Tom O&#39;Keefe, and Daniel Molina in <i>Terra Firma</i>
T. Ryder Smith, John Keating, Tom O'Keefe, and Daniel Molina in Terra Firma Ashley Garrett Photography
