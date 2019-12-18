Read Reviews for the Cats Movie

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical arrives in theatres December 20.

After more than a year of anticipation and a recent talk show frenzy, the reviews are in for director Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of Cats.

The movie, in theatres December 20, stars Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Ian McKellen as Gus.

All of the performers were captured on camera using the what Hooper refers to as Digital Fur Technology, transforming the stars from various backgrounds into Jellicle cats.

Read what critics had to say below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as more reviews come in.

Cats also features choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival. The soundtrack, which includes Andrew Lloyd Webber and Swift’s Golden Globe-nominated “Beautiful Ghosts,” is also out December 20.

Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.

