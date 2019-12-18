Read Reviews for the Cats Movie

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for the Cats Movie
By Dan Meyer
Dec 18, 2019
 
The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical arrives in theatres December 20.

After more than a year of anticipation and a recent talk show frenzy, the reviews are in for director Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of Cats.

The movie, in theatres December 20, stars Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Ian McKellen as Gus.

All of the performers were captured on camera using the what Hooper refers to as Digital Fur Technology, transforming the stars from various backgrounds into Jellicle cats.

Read what critics had to say below.

The Arizona Republic (Kerry Lengel)

BBC (Nicholas Barber)

The Boston Globe (Ty Burr)

The Chicago Tribune (Michael Phillips)

CNN (Brian Lowry)

The Detroit News (Adam Graham)

Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt)

The Evening Standard (David Sexton)

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

IndieWire (Eric Kohn)

Independent (Clarisse Loughrey)

Los Angeles Times (Justin Chang)

Newsday (Rafer Guzmán)

New York Magazin/Vulture (Alison Willmore)

New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

The New York Times (Manohla Dargis)

San Francisco Chronicle (Allen Johnson)

The Seattle Times (Moira Macdonald)

TimeOut (Joshua Rothkopf)

USA Today (Brian Truitt)

Vanity Fair (Richard Lawson)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

Vox (Alissa Wilkinson)

The Wrap (Robert Abele)

Playbill will continue to update this page as more reviews come in.

Cats also features choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival. The soundtrack, which includes Andrew Lloyd Webber and Swift’s Golden Globe-nominated “Beautiful Ghosts,” is also out December 20.

Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

60 PHOTOS
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Andrew Lloyd Webber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Tom Hooper and Poppy Gaye Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
James Corden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jason Derulo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jennifer Hudson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Rebel Wilson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!