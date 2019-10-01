Read Reviews for The Great Society on Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for The Great Society on Broadway
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 01, 2019
The second play in Robert Schenkkan’s dramatic take on President Lyndon Baines Johnson opens October 1 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Brian Cox Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with The Great Society, the sequel to his Tony Award-winning political drama All The Way, which opens October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

All The Way, the first installment in Schenkkan's dramatic take on President Lyndon Baines Johnson, bowed on Broadway in 2014, winning the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for star Bryan Cranston. The Great Society stars Brian Cox as LBJ and picks up where All The Way left off—with Johnson’s Presidential campaign in 1964. The drama chronicles his landslide victory but devolving presidency as the Vietnam War takes hold.

Read reviews below. Playbill will continue to update.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

The Daily Beast (Harry Siegel)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Entertainment Weekly (Tom Gilatto)

The Guardian (Adrian Horton)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

The New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Sara Holdren)

New York Stage Review (Elyse Gardner and Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Stage (Naveen Kumar)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Cox is joined by Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King, Jr., three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Tony nominee Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Tony winner Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walkinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, Tony nominee David Garrison as Richard Nixon, Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, and Christopher Livingston as James Bevel and Jimmie Lee Jackson, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, and Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses. Ted Deasey and Robyn Kerr round out the company.

