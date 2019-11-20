Read Reviews for The Half-Life of Marie Curie

The new Lauren Gunderson play, presented by Audible, stars Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany.

Audible Theater celebrated the official opening of its world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson at the Minetta Lane Theatre November 19. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the new play stars Francesca Faridany as Marie Curie and Kate Mulgrew as Hertha Ayrton.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which began performances November 12, follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

Read reviews for the world premiere, which will be later released by Audible as an audio production, below.

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

New York Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production is made up of scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.