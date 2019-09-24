Read Reviews for The Height of the Storm on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club premieres the new Florian Zeller drama, starring Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins.

The reviews are in for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of The Height of the Storm, a new play by Tony-nominated French writer Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, which opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 24.

In The Height of the Storm, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married—until their life together begins to unravel, and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

Jonathan Kent directs the drama, which arrives in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run, with Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins reprising their starring roles. Joining them on Broadway are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O’Hare.

The Height of the Storm began performances on Broadway September 10 and continues an extended run through November 24.

The Broadway production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and music by Gary Yershon.

