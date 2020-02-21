Read Reviews for the La Cage Aux Folles [The Play] in London

The world premiere of Simon Callow's English-language adaptation opened at Park Theatre February 19.

Simon Callow’s English language adaptation of Jean Poiret’s La Cage Aux Folles [The Play] opened at Park Theatre in London February 19 and the reviews are in.

Starring as Albin and Georges, respectively, are Paul Hunter and Michael Matus. The cast is completed by Sarah Lam, Syrus Lowe, Peter Straker, Mark Cameron, Arthur Hughes, Simon Hepworth, Louise Bangay, Georgina Ambrey and William Nelson.

Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bon helms the production. Poiret’s play originally debuted in 1973 in France, inspiring the Tony-winning musical of the same name by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein that debuted on Broadway in 1983 (as well as the 1996 film The Birdcage).

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (David Nice)

Boyz (Stephen Vowles)

British Theatre (Ray Rackham)

LondonTheatre1 (Terry Eastham)

The Stage (Paul Vale)

TimeOut London (Tom Wicker)

The Upcoming (Catherine Sedgwick)

The creative team includes associate director Sadie Spencer, set and costume designer Tim Shortall, costume supervisor Stephanie Greenslade, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer Yvonne Gilbert, production manager Gareth Edwards, company stage manager Rick Mcfadden, and production electrician Matt Hardin. Casting is by Irene Cotton with movement direction by Natasha Harrison

La Cage aux Folles [The Play] is produced by Rachael Williams and Adam Blanshay with associate producer Edward Johnson and assistant producer Daniel Cooper.