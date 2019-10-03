Read Reviews for The New Englanders Off-Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for The New Englanders Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 03, 2019
 
Jeff Augustin’s new play opened October 2 in a world premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club.
NewEnglanders0006r.jpg
Patrick Breen and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus

Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders opened Off-Broadway October 2 in a world-premiere production from Manhattan Theatre Club. The new play, directed by Saheem Ali, follows a mixed race family in New England being pulled in different directions.

The New Englanders features a cast made up of Javier Muñoz, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Crystal Finn, Uly Schlesinger, and Kara Young.

Read reviews below.

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

The New Englanders began performances September 17 in Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

Set in a sleepy town in New England, the play follows a teenage daughter and her dads as they try to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her environment. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
NewEnglanders0552r.jpg
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0550r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0542r.jpg
Adam Langdon and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0537.JPG
Adam Langdon and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0070r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0100r.jpg
Javier Muñoz and Teagle F. Bougere in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0006r.jpg
Patrick Breen and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0091r.jpg
Crystal Finn and Javier Muñoz in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
