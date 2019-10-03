Read Reviews for The New Englanders Off-Broadway

Jeff Augustin’s new play opened October 2 in a world premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club.

Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders opened Off-Broadway October 2 in a world-premiere production from Manhattan Theatre Club. The new play, directed by Saheem Ali, follows a mixed race family in New England being pulled in different directions.

The New Englanders features a cast made up of Javier Muñoz, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Crystal Finn, Uly Schlesinger, and Kara Young.

Read reviews below.

The New Englanders began performances September 17 in Studio at Stage II – Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

Set in a sleepy town in New England, the play follows a teenage daughter and her dads as they try to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her environment. Her fathers are each being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

