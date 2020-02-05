Read Reviews for the Off-Broadway Premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

The new musical, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, opened February 4.

As the film's original tagline went, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice request the company of your pleasure—in musical form this time. A musical adaptation of the 1969 film, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, opened February 4 Off-Broadway at the Pershing Square Signature Center, and the critics have weighed in.

Directed by Scott Elliott with musical staging by Kelly Devine, the world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted.

See what critics had to say below.

The Guardian (Alexis Soloski)

The Holywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle) (Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theater News Online (Jeremy Gerard)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)





Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

The world premiere features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jessica Paz. Orchestrations are by Duncan Sheik, and music supervision, vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Jason Hart. Antoine Silverman is the music coordinator, Jill Mazursky is the consultant, and Valerie A. Peterson is the production stage manager. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA.

