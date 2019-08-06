Read Reviews for the Public Theater’s Coriolanus, Starring Jonathan Cake

Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs the second Shakespeare in the Park production of 2019 at the Delacorte Theater.

Coriolanus, the Public Theater's second free Shakespeare in the Park production of 2019, opened August 5 in the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Starring in the title role in the modern-day version is Jonathan Cake, previously seen as Antony in the Public's 2014 production of Antony and Cleopatra. The production began July 16.

The Shakespeare tragedy is the story of a general who is voted into power by a populace hungry for change and the unraveling that follows.

Tony winner Daniel Sullivan helms the war-torn tragedy with a principal cast that also features Kate Burton as Volumnia, Teagle F. Bougere as Menenius Agrippa, Tom Nelis as Cominius, and Louis Cancelmi as Tullus Aufidius with Josiah Gaffney as Young Martius Standby, Chris Ghaffari as Titus Lartius, Enid Graham as Junius Brutus, Emeka Guindo as Young Martius, Jonathan Hadary as Sicinius Velutus, Thomas Kopache as First Senator, Max Gordon Moore as First Citizen, Nneka Okafor as Virgilia, and Amelia Workman as Valeria.

The ensemble includes Justin P. Armstrong, Katharine Chin, Gregory Connors, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Biko Eisen-Martin, Bree Elrod, Nayib Felix, Christopher Ryan Grant, Suzannah Herschkowitz, Gemma Josephine, Tyler La Marr, L’Oreál Lampley, Jack LeGoff, Alejandra Mangini, Louis Reyes McWilliams, Donovan Price, Sebastian Roy, Ali Skamangas, and Jason Paul Tate.

Coriolanus features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Jessica Paz, music composition by Dan Moses Schreier, and fight direction by Steve Rankin.

The Shakespeare in the Park season will conclude with a Public Works presentation of a new stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules.

