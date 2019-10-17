Read Reviews for The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker

The Verdict   Read Reviews for The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 17, 2019
Playwright Adam Rapp makes his Broadway debut with the psychological thriller that co-stars Will Hochman.
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel

The Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, playwright Adam Rapp’s psychological thriller about the relationship between a tenured professor and a student, opened at Studio 54 October 17.

Tony Award winner David Cromer directs the two-hander that co-stars Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.

Read reviews below.

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

The New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin and David Finkle)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

NJ.com (Christopher Kelly)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

The Observer (David Cote)

Theater News Online (Jeremy Gerard)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

Vulture/New York Magazine (Helen Shaw)

The Wall Street Journal (Edward Rothstein)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The production, which marks Rapp's Broadway debut as well, features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.

The Sound Inside is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (which commissioned the play), Rebecca Gold, John Hart, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, Filmnation Entertainment/Faliro House, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman , Jacob Soroken Porter and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Both Parker and Hochman reprise their roles from the world premiere.

See Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman, Adam Rapp, and More Hit the Red Carpet as The Sound Inside Opens on Broadway

