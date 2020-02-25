Read Reviews for the World Premiere of The Headlands

The new play from Obie winner Christopher Chen, directed by Knud Adams, plays Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater.

LCT3 celebrated the opening of Christopher Chen’s The Headlands February 24. Directed by Knud Adams in Lincoln Center Theater’s intimate Claire Tow Theatre, the play follows Henry as he investigates his own father’s murder.

The Headlands stars Aaron Yoo as Henry alongside a cast that features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

Read reviews for the world premiere, which is scheduled through March 22, below.

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

NY Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

