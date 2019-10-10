Read Reviews for Tracy Letts’ Linda Vista

The new comedy from the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County playwright opens on Broadway October 10.

The Broadway premiere of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning actor-playwright Tracy Letts opened at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater October 10.

The play arrives on Broadway following a 2017 Chicago world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre, and a Los Angeles engagement at the Center Theatre Group earlier this year.

Ian Barford, who starred as Wheeler in Los Angeles and Chicago, returns to the role on Broadway. He is joined by a cast made up of Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are also reprising their roles from the Chicago and L.A. productions. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the L.A. run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

Linda Vista is directed by Dexter Bullard.

Read reviews below.

Linda Vista follows Wheeler, whose marriage is over, his job mundane, and the best years of his life apparently behind him. When he makes the move from the cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

The production is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.

