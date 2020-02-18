Read Reviews for Upstart Crow in London, Starring David Mitchell

The stage adaptation of the popular BBC series opened February 17.

Ben Elton’s stage adaptation of the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow opened February 17 at the Gielgud Theatre, and the reviews are in. David Mitchell makes his West End debut in the comedy reprising his role as William Shakespeare.

Joining Mitchell on stage are Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender, Rachel Summers, and Reice Weathers.

Read the reviews below.

Directed by Olivier winner Sean Foley (The Play What I Wrote), the play follows the Bard in 1605 as he attempts to make a comeback. Rounding out the cast are understudies Annabel Smith, Andrew Hodges, and Kimisha Lewis.

Upstart Crow features lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power, and sound design by Andy Graham.