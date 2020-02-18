Read Reviews for Upstart Crow in London, Starring David Mitchell

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Upstart Crow in London, Starring David Mitchell
By Dan Meyer
Feb 18, 2020
The stage adaptation of the popular BBC series opened February 17.
David Mitchell in <i>The Upstart Crow</i>
David Mitchell in The Upstart Crow Johan Persson

Ben Elton’s stage adaptation of the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow opened February 17 at the Gielgud Theatre, and the reviews are in. David Mitchell makes his West End debut in the comedy reprising his role as William Shakespeare.

Joining Mitchell on stage are Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan, Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender, Rachel Summers, and Reice Weathers.

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Veronica Lee)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Mark Lawson)

The Independent (Paul Taylor)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Directed by Olivier winner Sean Foley (The Play What I Wrote), the play follows the Bard in 1605 as he attempts to make a comeback. Rounding out the cast are understudies Annabel Smith, Andrew Hodges, and Kimisha Lewis.

Upstart Crow features lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power, and sound design by Andy Graham.

