Read Reviews for U.S. Premiere of The King’s Speech, Starring Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain

The production, which opened September 20 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, will go on to play regional engagements across the U.S.

David Seidler’s The King’s Speech, the true story of the unlikely bond between King George VI and his charismatic subject—Australian migrant Lionel Logue, opened September 20 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Directed by Michael Wilson, the North American premiere of the play, which also inspired the Oscar-winning film, will continue through October 20 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare before playing engagements at other theatres across the country.

The cast features Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady, the upcoming Flying Over Sunset) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen) as Lionel Logue, with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

The production also has scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Tony nominee David C. Woolard, lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley, projections designed by Hana Kim, sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada, and wig and makeup design by Richard Jarvie. Hannah Wolff is the production’s associate director, Chris Blake is dramaturg, and Kate DeVore serves as dialect coach.

