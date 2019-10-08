Read Reviews for Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning

The world premiere, directed by Danya Taymor, opened October 7 at Playwrights Horizons.

The world premiere of Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning is now playing at Playwrights Horizons, where it opened Off-Broadway October 7.

The new play, which is set in Wyoming, speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself, as well as to the ways in which education and intellectualism are weaponized by conservatives.

The Danya Taymor-helmed production features a cast made up of Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms, Beautiful), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster).

Read reviews for the play below.

New York Magazine / Vulture (Sara Holdren)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Towleroad (Naveen Kumar)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Visit Playwrightshorizons.org for more information.