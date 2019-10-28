Read Reviews for Zawe Ashton’s For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad

Soho Rep. celebrated the official opening of Zawe Ashton's for all the women who thought they were Mad, directed by Whitney White, October 27. The Off-Broadway premiere, billed as a “feverish inquiry and exposé,” marks the U.S. playwriting debut of writer-actor Ashton (currently starring on Broadway in Harold Pinter's Betrayal).
Featuring an intergenerational cast, from ages 8 to 65, for all the women explores the impact of work, expectations around childlessness and motherhood, and the chasm between the healthcare system and the mental wellness of women of color.
READ: Betrayal’s Zawe Ashton Is the Broadway Star You Need to Know Right Now
The cast of for all the women is made up of Stephanie Berry, Gibson Frazier, Sharon Hope, Nicole Lewis, Blasina Olowe, Cherene Snow, Bisserat Tseggai, Shay Vawn, and Kat Williams.
Read reviews below.
New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)
The New York Times (Ben Brantley)
Time Out New York (Regina Robbins)
The production features scenic design by Daniel Soule, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Lee Kinney, video and projection design by Johnny Moreno, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, and casting by Stephanie Yankwitt and Margaret Dunn, TBD Casting. The production stage manager is Chelsea Olivia Friday.
READ: What’s Coming to Off-Broadway Fall 2019?
Ashton is the author of the critically acclaimed book Character Breakdown. In addition to Betrayal, recent acting credits include the BBC/Netflix TV series Wanderlust and the Netflix feature film Velvet Buzzsaw.
Visit Sohorep.com for more information.