Read the Reviews for Death of England, Starring Rafe Spall

The production opened at London's National Theatre February 6.

Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s solo one-act Death of England opened officially February 6 at the National Theatre in London. Rafe Spall (Hedda Gabler, Betrayal) stars in the production, directed by Dyer.

Written specifically for Spall, the play follows a man at his father’s funeral as he gives a speech about the man and the country that raised him. The work explores identity, race, and class in Britain.

Read what critics thought in the reviews below.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant, staff director Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, dialect coach Hazel Holder, and production design assistant Shankho Chaudhuri, with movement by Lucy Cullingford. Cary Crankson (Children of Darkness) serves as the understudy to Spall.