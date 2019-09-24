Read the Reviews for Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem

Read the Reviews for Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem
By Emily Selleck
Sep 24, 2019
The Oscar-winning screenwriter's play has its world premiere at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group.
Sam Vartholomeos and Micaela Diamond in <i>A Play Is a Poem</i>
Sam Vartholomeos and Micaela Diamond in A Play Is a Poem Craig Schwartz

Oscar-winning screenwriter Ethan Coen's A Play Is a Poem officially opened at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles September 21.

The one-act production, directed by Neil Pepe, is presented in association with Atlantic Theater Company and will play through October 13.

The play is comprised of five one-acts, set in the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, the office of an L.A. private eye, the hollows of the Appalachia region, and a gazebo in historical Mississippi.

Read what critics thought of the production below.

Entertainment Weekly (Clark Collins)

The Hollywood Reporter (Jordan Riefe)

Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The cast features recent The Cher Show star Micaela Diamond, as well as Sam Vartholomeos, Ro Boddie, Max Casella, Peter Jacobson, Jason Kravits, Saul Rubinek, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, and C.J. Wilson. Rounding out the company is Nellie McKay, who performs original compositions throughout.

The staging includes sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.

