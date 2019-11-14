Read the Reviews for Frozen 2

The sequel to the hit Disney film arrives in theatres November 22.

Reviews are in for Frozen 2 ahead of its November 22 release date, find out below if critics are celebrating the return to Arendelle.

The movie features the returning vocal talents of Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Tony nominees Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) as Kristoff, as well as Kristen Bell as Anna. Among those new to the franchise are Sterling K. Brown as Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna.

The film includes seven new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who scored an Oscar in 2014 with “Let It Go." Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct.

Read the reviews below.

The film also features characters voiced by Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominees Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof), Martha Plimpton (Pal Joey), Ciaran Hinds, Alan Tudyk, , Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Aurora, Libby Stubenrauch, and Eva Bella.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre where it continues its run.