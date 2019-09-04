Read the Reviews for Judy Garland Biopic Judy, Starring Renée Zellweger

The movie, following the last years of the showbiz stalwart, heads to theatres September 27.

Renée Zellweger takes on entertainment superstar Judy Garland in the new biopic Judy, arriving in movie theatres September 27.

Tony nominee Rupert Goold directs the film, which also features Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

Read what critics thought of the new movie below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Judy, penned by Tom Edge (and based on Peter Quilter's play End of the Rainbow), focuses on the final years of Garland's life as she attempts one last comeback in London before her death at the age of 47 in 1969.

