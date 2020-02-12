Read the Reviews for London's Nora: A Doll’s House

The Verdict   Read the Reviews for London's Nora: A Doll’s House
By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2020
Stef Smith’s adaptation of the Ibsen play runs at the Young Vic.
Anna Russell-Martin, Amaka Okafor, and Natalie Klamar in <i>Nora: A Doll&#39;s House</i>
Anna Russell-Martin, Amaka Okafor, and Natalie Klamar in Nora: A Doll's House Marc Brenner

Reviews are in for Nora: A Doll’s House, now open at the Young Vic Theatre in London. Stef Smith’s adaptation of the Ibsen play sends the title character on a time-traveling mission, exploring how far women’s rights have progressed in the last 100 years.

The play re-frames the drama in three different time periods: the women’s suffrage movement, the Swinging '60s in London, and present day. The play was recently named a finalist for the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.


Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, the production stars Mark Arends, Natalie Klamar, Luke Norris, Amaka Okafor, Anna Russell-Martin, Zephryn Taitte.

Read what critics had to say below.

The Arts Desk (Heather Neill)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

Londonist (Jonathan Marshall)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Telegraph (Fiona Mountford)

The Times (Clive Davis)

The Upcoming (Connor Campbell)

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer and sound designer Michael John McCarthy, movement director EJ Boyle, fight director Kev McCurdy, vocal coach Jeannette Nelson, and casting director Sophie Parrott.

Performances are scheduled through March 21.

