Read the Reviews for Los Angeles Bow of What the Constitution Means to Me

Maria Dizzia leads the tour of Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee Heidi Schreck's political and personal play.

A limited national tour of Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me kicked off at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, with performances scheduled on extension through February 28. Tony nominee Maria Dizzia heads the cast of the Pulitzer Prize finalist in the autobiographical role previously assumed by Schreck herself in New York and in Washington, D.C.

Joining Dizzia on stage are original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, as well as local student Jocelyn Shek; the latter two alternate as debaters who go head-to-head with Dizzia over the future of the U.S. Constitution.

Following its West Coast run, the tour will continue with Dizzia, Iveson, and Ciprian to Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse March 4–April 12. A third stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, begins June 23.

Read reviews for the L.A. leg of the tour below.

Los Angeles Daily News (Dany Margolies)

Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

Onstage Blog (Jill Weinlein)

Stage Raw (Deborah Klugman)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, features set design by Rachel Hauck, costumes by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar. The national tour is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.