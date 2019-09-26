Read the Reviews for Mothers at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Realm

The world premiere from playwright Anna Moench follows a group of moms thrown into deadly circumstances.

The world premiere of Anna Moench’s Mothers opened September 25 at Playwrights Realm Off-Broadway.

Starring Maechi Aharanwa, Jasmine Batchelor, Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip, and Max Gordon Moore, Mothers follows a group of moms (and one dad) at a daycare where tensions are high and good parenting eventually becomes the least of their concerns. Robert Ross Parker directs.

See what critics thought below:

The New York Times (Maya Phillips)

TimeOut New York (Helen Shaw)

Vulture (Sara Holdren)

The creative team for Mothers is made up of scenic designer Wilson Chin, lighting designer Porsche McGovern, costume designer Karen Perry, sound designer Shane Rettig, props designer Samantha Shoffner, fight director and intimacy coordinator Teniece Divya Johnson, and production stage manager Christine M. Daly.