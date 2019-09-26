Read the Reviews for Mothers at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Realm

By Dan Meyer
Sep 26, 2019
 
The world premiere from playwright Anna Moench follows a group of moms thrown into deadly circumstances.
Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip, Jasmine Batchelor, and Maechi Aharanwa in The Playwrights Realm&#39;s world premiere production of Anna Moench&#39;s Mothers
Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip, Jasmine Batchelor, and Maechi Aharanwa in The Playwrights Realm's world premiere production of Anna Moench's Mothers Daniel J Vasquez

The world premiere of Anna Moench’s Mothers opened September 25 at Playwrights Realm Off-Broadway.

Starring Maechi Aharanwa, Jasmine Batchelor, Satomi Blair, Tina Chilip, and Max Gordon Moore, Mothers follows a group of moms (and one dad) at a daycare where tensions are high and good parenting eventually becomes the least of their concerns. Robert Ross Parker directs.

See what critics thought below:

The New York Times (Maya Phillips)

TimeOut New York (Helen Shaw)

Vulture (Sara Holdren)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The creative team for Mothers is made up of scenic designer Wilson Chin, lighting designer Porsche McGovern, costume designer Karen Perry, sound designer Shane Rettig, props designer Samantha Shoffner, fight director and intimacy coordinator Teniece Divya Johnson, and production stage manager Christine M. Daly.

The Playwrights Realm's world premiere of Mothers is accompanied by the organization's launch of the Radical Parent-Inclusion Project.

