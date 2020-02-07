Read the Reviews for the Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Agrippina

Read the Reviews for the Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Agrippina
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 07, 2020
 
Joyce DiDonato takes on the conniving title role in the Met's first production of Handel's satirical take on ancient Rome.
Kate Lindsey and Joyce DiDonato in <i>Agrippina</i>
Kate Lindsey and Joyce DiDonato in Agrippina Marty Sohl/Met Opera

The Metropolitan Opera celebrated the opening of Handel's Agrippina February 6, marking the company's first production of one of the oldest works to hit its stage. Joyce DiDonato takes on the title role in director David McVicar's staging, which itself dates back to 2000.

The New York City presentation also features Brenda Rae in her Met debut as Poppea, Kate Lindsey as Nerone, Iestyn Davies as Ottone, Duncan Rock as Pallante, and Matthew Rose as Claudio. Harry Bicket conducts.

Read what critics thought of the Met premiere below.

Financial Times (George Loomis)

New York Classical Review (George Grella)

The New York Times (Zachary Woolfe)

Parterre (Christopher Corwin)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

McVicar's staging, which evokes contemporary corruption and farce through its exploration of ancient Roman power plays, features sets and costumes by John Macfarlance, lighting by Paule Constable, and choreography by Andrew George.

READ: Handel's Early Opera Agrippina Gets a Modern Makeover for Met Premiere

Performances are scheduled through March 7, with the February 29 performance broadcast live in movie theatres globally.

