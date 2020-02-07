Read the Reviews for the Metropolitan Opera Premiere of Agrippina

Joyce DiDonato takes on the conniving title role in the Met's first production of Handel's satirical take on ancient Rome.

The Metropolitan Opera celebrated the opening of Handel's Agrippina February 6, marking the company's first production of one of the oldest works to hit its stage. Joyce DiDonato takes on the title role in director David McVicar's staging, which itself dates back to 2000.

The New York City presentation also features Brenda Rae in her Met debut as Poppea, Kate Lindsey as Nerone, Iestyn Davies as Ottone, Duncan Rock as Pallante, and Matthew Rose as Claudio. Harry Bicket conducts.

Read what critics thought of the Met premiere below.

McVicar's staging, which evokes contemporary corruption and farce through its exploration of ancient Roman power plays, features sets and costumes by John Macfarlance, lighting by Paule Constable, and choreography by Andrew George.

READ: Handel's Early Opera Agrippina Gets a Modern Makeover for Met Premiere

Performances are scheduled through March 7, with the February 29 performance broadcast live in movie theatres globally.